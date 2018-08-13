Lancaster City Council launches property register

Lancaster City Council is relaunching the Lancaster District Property Register to help new and existing businesses find a new home.

Bringing together local and regional property and estate agents, the register is an online listing of all the commercial premises and land currently available in the district.

This includes office space, industrial units, shops, investment property, hotels, pubs, restaurants, leisure properties and development sites.

Anyone looking to start or relocate their business can search the register using their specific criteria, to find premises available and contact details for the relevant agent. There is also the option to sign up for email alerts of new and updated properties.

Coun Janice Hanson, Cabinet member for planning and regeneration, said: “The city council is committed to helping local businesses both to get up and running as well as to grow and expand within our district.

“We understand the importance of finding the right space to operate from and that by bringing all available premises together under the roof of a one-stop-shop, businesses will find it easier to find what they’re looking for.”

The council can also help with any planning and change of use queries regarding any of the available premises, as well as providing information on business funding and support.

To view the property register go to www.lancaster.gov.uk/property

For more information on the business support on offer from the council visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/business