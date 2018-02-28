Lancaster city centre to benefit from spring clean

Lancaster city centre will undergo a spring clean as part of a national campaign.

The ‘Spring Clean’ has been organised by Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) to ensure the city remains a clean and attractive place to live, work and do business.

Lancaster BID recently funded a team of gum zappers to tackle the chewing gum stuck to the paving in the city centre, removing approximately 3,900 square meters of chewing gum.

This forms part of the national ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign, organised by Keep Britain Tidy.

This nationwide campaign aims to bring people from across the county together to clear up the litter that blights cities, villages and beaches, with the aim to inspire 400,000 people to get active and help clear up rubbish during March.

On Friday March 2 the Lancaster BID team will be out on the city streets, coordinating the ‘City Centre Clean Up.’

Rachael Wilkinson, Lancaster BID Manager, said “By getting hands on with helping to clean the city streets we will make an immediate and noticeable improvement to the city centre.

“We are encouraging everyone to get involved with this campaign, to show what can be achieved when everybody pitches in.”

“This week of activity is by no means a one off. We have worked in partnership with Lancaster City Council to fund additional street cleansing within the city centre for the past three years, and will look to continue this in the future. “We also hope that this campaign will help restore pride in the city centre and businesses will continue to help out, in any small way they can, to keep the streets looking attractive.”

Local businesses can join the team from 9am-11am, local community members are also being urged to do their bit by using one of the many litter bins around the city centre or taking their rubbish home with them.

Anyone wishing to join the clean up is advised to contact info@lancasterbid.org or phone 01524 590650. The clean-up will start from Horse Shoe Corner at 9am and litter pickers, gloves and sacks will be provided for everyone who takes part.