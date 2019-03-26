Lancaster City 2-2 Hednesford Town

Paul Dawson came off the bench to earn Lancaster City a point deep into injury time on Saturday as the Dolly Blues came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Hednesford Town at the Giant Axe.

The visitors had the first chance of the game five minutes in when a cross from the right was headed straight at Jack Sims from 10 yards out by midfielder Reece King.

Hednesford went close again two minutes later when striker Kieran Wells headed over from a corner, his effort landing on the roof of the net.

Wells had another chance in the 18th minute when a long punt forward from goalkeeper Kieran Preston from the big centre forward, but he fired his shot well over the bar from just inside the area.

Hednesford almost opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Sims fumbled a cross from the right inside the six yard box but he managed to grab hold of the ball before anybody else could react.

Two minutes later though, City fell behind when a long throw in from the right by Ben Bailey was launched into the penalty area and flicked on to Wells, who headed home from six yards out.

The Dolly Blues almost equalised in the 29th minute when a freekick was curled into the penalty area and found Daniel Moss at the back post, but his right footed effort on the stretch just went back across goal and just wide of the post.

The visitors then extended their lead in the 35th minute when King got up well to win a header from a corner and the ball fell to Dan Sweeney, who knocked it past Sims and into the net to make it 2-0 at half time. It could and should have been 3-0 just one minute into the second period when Hednesford broke quickly down the right through Sweeney, whose cross seemed to leave Wells with a tap in from seven yards.

However, he made a complete mess of it and mis-kicked the ball, he did manage to then lay the ball off to King who was unmarked eight yards out in a central position, but Sims made a great save to keep the ball out.

City went close themselves in the 51st minute when Brad Carsley crossed from the right and Matty Blinkhorn headed goalwards, only for Preston to acrobatically tip the ball over the bar.

The Dolly Blues did get on the scoresheet though when the corner was played in along the ground, Charlie Bailey stepped over the ball and it fell right into the path of David Norris, who finished neatly to give the Blues a lifeline.

City almost equalised moments later when Preston saved well from Rob Wilson, who hit a well struck shot from the edge of the penalty area, then rebounded in the air but Preston was able to save comfortably from Norris’s header.

The Dolly Blues were really starting to turn the screw now and Carsley went close again when he was found with a brilliant throughball by Wilson, but Preston in the Hednesford goal denied him with his feet when one on one.

City weren’t to be denied though and they got their equaliser in injury time when a corner fell to Dawson at the back post and he headed home to grab a late point for the Dolly Blues.