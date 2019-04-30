Lancaster City 2-1 Whitby Town

Lancaster City came from a goal down to beat Whitby Town 2-1 in their final game of the season on Saturday at the Giant Axe.

The first half saw both City and Town have numerous chances to open the scoring, with the first goal scoring opportunity falling to the visitors in the 15th minute when City keeper Jack Sims spilled a cross into the box.

It landed in front of Town’s Ashley Coffey but he could only hit the post from point blank range.

Less than 10 minutes later, City went close when Brad Carsley tested the Whitby keeper Jack Norton, who had to make a low save from the Dolly Blues forward’s low driven shot.

Five minutes later Carsley had the best chance so far – a great through ball from David Norris put it on a plate for Carsley to slot the ball into the net but his shot was dragged agonisingly wide.

The rest of the first half saw both teams continue to apply the pressure but with the score at 0-0, the referee blew the half time whistle, with both teams feeling they should have scored.

During the first half, Whitby were forced into an early substitution with striker Greg Rutherford having to leave the pitch with an injury and was replaced by Bradley Fewster.

It was Fewster who scored the first goal of the game in the 57th minute. After a good stop from Norton, this put Whitby on the front foot which ended up with Fewster striking low from inside the penalty area to beat Sims and make it 1-0 to the visitors.

With 30 minutes to go, City were pushing for an equaliser and they only trailed for just over 10 minutes as Glen Steel rose above everyone else to head home past Norton from a free kick cross deep into the Whitby box.

Ten minutes later, City struck again when Norris scored on the rebounded off his own shot to seal the win for the Dolly Blues and end the season on a high.

The final few minutes did get a bit ugly when Whitby substitute Leon Scott was sent off by the referee for headbutting City’s Sam Bailey.