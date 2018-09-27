Lancaster City 1-2 Charnock Richard

North West Counties’ Charnock Richard edged Lancaster City at Giant Axe to progress through to the next round of the Lancashire Challenge Trophy on Tuesday night.

The visitors came out all guns blazing determined to put away their higher league opponents.

It took only until the sixth minute for Charnock to make a breakthrough when Ashley Scott pounced onto a loose ball and dipped a fine strike into the far corner.

Lancaster are the only team in the Evo-Stik leagues without a win and that was evident in the early exchanges with many players lacking confidence.

The Dolly Blues, however, responded well and just six minutes later Charlie Bailey was played clean through and gave the goalkeeper Halton no chance as he buried home the equaliser.

It was a lively start and carried on much the same way.

Shortly after, Charnock Richard threw bodies forward once more, and when James Walker whipped a ball to the far post it looked certain to be nodded in, only to be denied by an interception.

Shortly after, Lancaster responded with a chance of their own which looked certain to be a goal when Lewis Walmsley found himself in acres of space, but his half volley was weak and fell straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Much of the story of the season so far, City were punished.

Charnock swept a ball across goal towards Scott who was brought down and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

James Walker stepped up and fired the visitors back into the lead, 20 minutes in.

The rest of the first half was a spectacle to be missed with poor football being played by both sides with neither able to retain possession.

Just before the half-time whistle, it perhaps should have been a third for Charnock Richard when Ashley Scott found himself free through on goal but blazed a shot wide.

Into the second half and it was much the same as the first.

Although, Lancaster had the half’s first big chance Williams was picked out from a cross at the far post, but his header went just wide.

Charnock Richard seemed happy to sit back and defend the lead, and they did so very well as City found it difficult to break them down. Lancaster continued to press but just could not create a clear cut opportunity.

Matty Blinkhorn was brought on and, to his credit, put a lot of work in but ultimately couldn’t find the net and City were condemned to another defeat.