Lancaster City 0-3 Blyth Spartans

Lancaster City bowed out of the FA Trophy on Saturday after a 3-0 defeat at home to Blyth Spartans.

The Dolly Blues started brightly and had the first chance of the game in the fifth minute when Matty Blinkhorn and Tom Kilifin linked up well, but they were crowded out by the Blyth defence.

Rob Wilson then went close in the 12th minute but his shot was straight at Pete Jameson in the Spartans’ goal.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead on the 15 minute mark when City gave away a freekick just outside the penalty area and Michael Liddle stepped up and placed the ball into the back of the net.

Things then got worse for the Dolly Blues when Blinkhorn was forced off injured and replaced by Ryan Winder, and after 32 minutes Spartans almost went 2-0 up but the shot flew just wide of the post.

Kilifin had a shot sliced wide in the 37th minute and that was the last real chance of the first half as the Dolly Blues went in a goal down.

Substitute Winder had the first opportunity of the second half when he found himself in a dangerous position after an excellent throughball but his left footed effort flew across the face of goal.

There was then a double chance for the Blues in the 50th minute when after a scramble in the box, the initial effort was blocked and Kilifin gathered the rebound and crossed back into the middle, but Blyth managed to head the ball out for a corner.

City were punished for their missed chances on the hour mark when Daniel Maguire went through on goal and slid the ball under keeper aiden Stone to make it 2-0.

For minutes later it was game over as Blyth broke away down the right hand side, a looping cross to the far post was controlled and fired home by Jamie Holmes to make it 3-0.

Three minutes later it was so nearly 4-0, but for a fantastic save by Stone in the City goal, as the visitors started to pile on the pressure.

City did have a chance to get a goal back in the 75th minute but Winder’s freekick was parried away by the Spartans keeper, and four minutes later the Dolly Blues’ situation was worsened by a red card to Craig Stanley after bringing down the last man during another Blyth attack. From that freekick, Stone was again called into action, palming the ball away around the post.

The Dolly Blues were then reduced to nine men when Paul Dugdale also brought down the last man and received his marching orders in what was the last action of the game.