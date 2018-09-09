Lancaster charity gives youngsters an action-packed day out

A group of eight young people affected by cancer enjoyed an action-packed resilience-building day in the Lake District thanks to a Lancaster charity.

The adventure day was part of CancerCare’s Summer Programme for young people aged from 12 to 18.

Brathay Hall in Ambleside was the location for the activity day which included ghyll scrambling and a boat trip on Windermere.

Thea Bibby, marketing and communications assistant for CancerCare, who took part in the day, said: “The aim of the day was for the young people to challenge themselves and step out of their comfort zone as well as acknowledging and managing the emotions that arose. Ghyll scrambling is working your way up or down a mountain through a river, involving plenty of climbs and jumps along the way. We helped each other and worked as a team along the way.

“Everyone had a sense of achievement at the end of the day and new friendships were formed.”

The Summer Programme is funded by CancerCare and is therefore free to the young people.

Thea added: “It’s a fantastic service allowing an escape for young people whose lives have been impacted by cancer or other life-limiting conditions.”

The programme started at the end of July and is running for six weeks, with a different activity planned for the whole day every Friday.

Outside the summer holidays the Young People’s Service organises regular events and ‘meet ups’ for any young person who is affected by cancer, bereavement or any other life-limiting condition.

Charmaine Rothwell, a youth worker and Children and Young People (CYP) service leader at CancerCare, who is running the Summer Programme, said: “The programme is designed so that the young people can have fun and build resilience.

“It’s targeted at young people who are affected by cancer and bereavement.

“It’s also for young people who would not necessarily approach us for counselling.

“They may go on to access our services after the programme.

“This programme is a good potential stepping stone if they wish to do so”

If you or your child would like to be involved, please email Charmaine.Rothwell@Cancercare.org.uk or call Charmaine on 07956 355 337.