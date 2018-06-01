Lancaster Castle re-lives World War One history

British Empire Forces and German officers will come together to relive part of Lancaster Castle’s unique history this weekend.

Led by re-enactors, the living history event will commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War, focusing on the castle’s role as a Prisoner of War camp and other local stories.

These will include narratives around the experiences of peace activities and conscientious objectors as well as those of the local constabulary, British ‘tommies’ and German officers held here during that period.

To the rear of the castle there will be an army encampment where visitors will be able to experience first-hand the uniforms, weapons, food rations and living conditions of a WWI army regiment. Inside the castle there will be an opportunity to view a genuine Vickers machine gun and – on the Sunday only - a full size WWI tank. Demonstration drills and exercises will take place throughout the day.

Another key focus will be the invaluable work of the ‘Munitionettes’, the women who worked at the White Lund munitions factory.

It was destroyed in a spectacular explosion in October 1917 which put it out of commission for the remainder of the War. One of the 19th century steam powered fire engines that actually attended the fire on 1st October 1917 will also be on display at the Castle during the weekend.

Entry to the Castle’s courtyard event on June 9 and 10 will be £3 per person with under 5s admitted free of charge.

Historic guided tours of the Castle will be available throughout Saturday and Sunday and will be charged separately (tickets can be bought at the Tour Guide desk in A-Wing).