Lancaster business launches local online gift voucher site

Lancaster-based award winning creative agency Hotfoot Design are set to launch Vouch this weekend, a new online gift voucher website that will allow people to buy gift vouchers from independent businesses in the region.

The new online gift voucher website will be launched in the agency’s hometown of Lancaster at the North Lancashire Business Expo 2018, which is being held on September 23 and 24 at Lancaster Brewery.

Vouch will offer people across the region the opportunity to buy gift vouchers from local independent businesses for a range of experiences, from spa days to nights away, fine dining and brewery tours, all from one easy to use website.

Gift vouchers for Lancaster area businesses, including DF Studio, the Sun Hotel & Bar, Arteria, Lancaster Brewery, Sue Shields Spa, and artisan wine provider Provino, as well as from companies in nearby counties, such as Cumbria-based Heart of the Lakes holiday cottages, will be available to purchase from the site.

Aidan Watt, technical director at Hotfoot Design, said: “We believe in supporting independent businesses that deserve to thrive. Vouch makes it easy to discover original gift voucher experiences for friends and loved ones, whilst supporting businesses in the local area. The website will be a great showcase for all the fantastic experiences we have to offer here in Lancashire and the North West. Vouch for where you live and gift local!”

The arrival of Vouch follows the successful launch of Regalo, a gift voucher platform for hospitality, luxury retail and experience businesses, by Hotfoot Design two years ago.

Gift vouchers are a profitable market, with over £5.6 billion generated in gift voucher sales in the UK each year, and the revenue stream has also been shown to increase loyalty, footfall and sales.

Guy Cookson, marketing director at Hotfoot Design, said: “The launch of Regalo two years ago was a reaction to the fact that gift vouchers are continuing to be a growing source of revenue for businesses.

“Vouch was the next obvious step for us. With so many fantastic businesses signing up to Regalo, particularly across Lancashire and the North West, it made sense to offer local people, and those who love visiting our wonderful region, a place where they could access gifts and experiences all in one easy to use location.”

Hotfoot will be at the North Lancashire Business Expo at Lancaster Brewery on Sunday 23rd and Monday 24th September, where businesses can discover more about Vouch and how their business can be featured.