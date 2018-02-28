Lancaster brain charity begins allotment project

The local branch of the National Brain Injury Charity Headway are appealing for items after acquiring an allotment in Lancaster.

After a long period of fundraising the charity has rented out an allotment on Dorrington Road.

This means the charity can now offer brain injury survivors, their families, carers and volunteers the opportunity to be involved with and enjoy the many benefits that a community outdoor project can offer.

The charity are in desperate need of many items to help support their allotment project and would be grateful for any contribution no matter how small.

They need: weed control fabric, garden tools, wheelbarrows, greenhouse staging, a garden hose, bark chippings, a garden shed, plants, composting bins, compost, chicken wire, fence posts, watering cans, a BBQ, raised bed hoops and netting, garden chairs, seed trays, plant pots, grow bags, garden canes, water butts, gardening gloves, and a polytunnel.

The charity meet on the first Wednesday of every month at The Church of the Ascension, Lancaster Road, 1pm-3pm, and on the third Wednesday of the month, 7pm-9pm at Vale of Lune Rugby Club, Powder House Lane, LA1 2TT.

For further details please email headwaylancaster@gmail.com