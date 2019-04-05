Lancaster Bowerham School opens new sports pitch to the community

A Lancaster primary school is throwing open its doors to the public - and spreading the keep fit message.

Bowerham School and Nursery has opened up its state-of-the-art Multi Use Games Area ( MUGA) to the local community.

The new facility will be used by children across the age range at the school and reinforces Bowerham’s commitment to providing “fantastic sporting opportunities,” inspiring its children to live active and healthy lifestyles.

The MUGA will also be available to the wider community as part of the school’s commitment to making healthier lifestyles accessible to everyone.

Bowerham recently received the prestigious School Games Gold Mark for the second consecutive year, upholding the school games values of passion, self-belief, respect, honesty, determination and teamwork and was named Best School by the Lancaster and Heysham School Sports Network.

A spokesman for the Bowerham Road school said staff and pupisl were proud of the school’s sporting reputation.

He added: “ The school places a great importance on both competitive and non-competitive team sports as part of its PE curriculum and runs a wide variety of after school sports clubs for its children.

“The MUGA will significantly increase these opportunities and will allow these clubs to be run in all weathers.

“As well as the MUGA, the school has a sports field with a running track and a trim trail area for children to play on.”

The MUGA was officially opened by members of the school’s Sports Council, which has representatives from every year group in the school and meet regularly to decide on sporting activities and organise tournaments within school.