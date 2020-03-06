Lancaster Beer Festival winners revealed as three day event kicks off at town hall

Breweries from Lancaster and Morecambe picked up top prizes at this year's annual three day event at Lancaster Town Hall

More than 50 ales are on offer at Lancaster Beer Festival 2020, which kicked off on Thursday March 5 and runs until Saturday, March 7.

Avid Brewery picking up their award.

Organised and run by Lancaster Round Table, the annual event is now in its 31st year.

It has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity since its inception in 1989.

Blind taste tests carried out earlier on Thursday revealed worthy winners in several categories, with breweries from Lancaster and Morecambe picking up some of the top awards.

Avid Brewery from Quernmore, Old School Brewery from Warton, Cross Bay Brewery from Morecambe, and Lancaster Brewery all won top or runner up prizes.

Cheers! The festival is run entirely by volunteers.

But it was Bolton based Northern Monkey that won The Lancashire Cup, picking up the coveted award for its Last Drop, a triple hopped English pale ale.

Blake Prince, chairman of Lancaster Round Table, said: "Over the past 31 years, the members of Lancaster Round Table have volunteered their time and energy with the sole aim of raising money for local people, charities and good causes.

"In this time, we have raised and donated over £380,000!

"This level of giving wouldn't be possible without the generosity of you all for coming along each year of course, our wonderful sponsors who provide many of the goods and services we need along with generous donations towards our charity fund."

Volunteers on the cider stall

Along with 53 ales from across the region, the festival also offers 15 traditional ciders, international bottled beers, draft lager, wine, prosecco, gin, hot food from Kanteena and snacks.

Live music on Thursday night came from The Howling Clowns, with Sold To The Sky playing on Friday night, and Twentyfourseven on stage on Saturday.

The festival opens from 6pm until midnight, and entry is £7 on the door which gets you a commemorative festival glass and programme.

The winners for this year's Lancaster Beer Festival are:

IPA Category Winner - Cross Bay - Citra

Runner up - Corless - Kessler Syndrome

Specialist Category Winner - Prospect - March Maehem

Runner up - Moorhouses - M63

Strong, Mild & Stout Category Winner - Avid - Pint of

Runner up - Hopstar - Dark Knight Mild

Tom Robinson (right), from Scotforth micropub The Wobbly Cobbler enjoying the festival with a friend.

Premium Ales Category Winner - Avid - Traditionale

Runner up - Stringers - Stringers Blonde

Bitter Category Winner - Northern Monkey - Last Drop

Runner up - Prospect - Whatever!

Best Bitter Category Winner - Cross Bay - Sunset

2nd - Lancaster Brewery - Dragon

Andy Edwards Memorial Award for most outstanding ale - Old School Brewery - Detention

Overall Winner of the Lancashire Cup Winner - Northern Monkey - Last Drop

Runner up - Avid - Pint of

