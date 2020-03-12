Lancaster band postpones European tour due to coronavirus

Massive Wagons were due to tour in Holland, Sweden, Norway and Germany in March and April.

The band released a statement this afternoon, March 12, saying they hoped to reschedule the tour for later this year.

Massive Wagons

The band were at Kanteena in Lancaster on Tuesday March 10, recording a video for their new single.

The band's manager Terri Chapman said they were all devastated and the decision has resulted in significant financial losses for all involved.

She said: "Massive Wagons were ready to melt some faces across Europe for our first headline tour.

"A lot of time and effort has been put into these shows, resulting in huge financial losses for everyone involved, not to mention the hardcore Wagons fans that planned to head over to Europe. Flights, hotels etc - all non-refundable and not covered by insurance, not a good situation for anyone.

"The simple fact is that we have to be safe; we have to follow the rules and guidelines for each country.

"At the moment, the UK shows we have for later in the year are still going ahead. We really can't say anymore than that at this time. Just wait and hope."

The band released a statement earlier today, which said: "This is the news we were dreading to have to announce, unfortunately due to conditions beyond our control our upcoming European tour has to be postponed.

"There are a number of reasons for this, but simply put we have to follow the international actions currently combating the coronavirus, which of course is affecting everyone, and is seeing shows and public events, including concerts cancelled.

"You can count on the fingers of one hand the gigs we’ve postponed or cancelled in 10 years, so we really hope you can understand our decision.

"We are currently working hard on making all shows happen later in the year, again thank you for all your support, I’ve always said we are nothing without you.

"On a positive note – the new album ‘House of Noise’ is ready to be unleashed, so look out for more news on that very soon!"