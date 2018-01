A Lancaster mum is overjoyed with the arrival of her baby boy – the second to be born on New Year’s Day at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Teddy Nigel Navin arrived three weeks early at 1.25pm on January 1, weighing a healthy 7 pounds 14 ounces. Proud parents Rebekah and Josh would like to thank all family and friends for there support. Teddy is pictured here with his 93-year-old great great grandma, Vera.