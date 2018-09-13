Lancaster Arts launches its autumn season

2018 marks the Centenary of Women’s Suffrage, giving some women the right to vote for the first time.

It’s also 250 years since the world’s very first circus performance in London.

As Circus reinvents itself, this autumn Lancaster Arts offers an almost entirely female season and in particular, four distinctive women’s circus companies.

Ellie Dubois’ ‘No Show’ took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm in 2017, winning a prestigious Herald Angel award, and putting female strength, skill and power centre stage.

The production joyously and heartbreakingly reveals what lies hidden beneath the showmanship of circus. What do you expect when you go to the circus? The greatest show on earth?

Transforming the University’s Great Hall into a Big Top, Mimbre’s ‘The Exploded Circus’ weaves a story without words, where six women come together to seek order in chaos.

Featuring a breath-taking mix of acrobatics, surprising aerial feats and masterful juggling, the show explores themes around change, hope and belonging.

A production not to miss, you’ll never see the University’s Great Hall in the same light again!

Showcasing the award-winning choreographer Seeta Patel, Gandini Juggling’s beautiful new show ‘Sigma’ features exuberant rhythms, patterns and colours.

At the heart of which is a unique interpretation of the South Indian dance form, Bharatanatyam.

The show entertained and delighted audiences at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe winning a Total Theatre Award.

Finally, Marisa Carnesky returns to the North West with her provocative and hilarious feminist cabaret spectacular, ‘Dr Carnesky’s Incredible Bleeding Woman’.

Both deadly serious and hilariously tongue in cheek, this is a show that is part surreal lecture, part magic show, part witchy ritual and part activist protest.

This year the campus-based arts organisation also celebrates the 50th anniversary of their classical concert series.

Concert highlights include: English Touring Opera ‘St. Matthew Passion’ and Karl Jenkins ‘The Armed Man’ and he Peter Scott Gallery will host an exhibition of works from the collection of botanist Irene Manton.

Jocelyn Cunningham, Lancaster Arts director said “Our spectacular line-up has been programmed to be ambitious, thought-provoking and joyful.”

For more details on all these events, visit www.lancasterarts.org or call 01524 594151.