Lancaster and Morecambe residents asked to take a walk in memory of loved ones

People in Lancaster and Morecambe district are being called upon to unite against dementia by signing up for a local Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk on Sunday September 23.

Kathy Barton, of Lancaster, has seen first-hand how dementia can affect family members.

Her father-in-law had dementia and died last February, and her older brother is currently living with dementia. This motivated her to make a positive difference by organising the walk.

Kathy is asking the local community to rally behind the cause by joining the Memory Walk, which starts at 1pm in front of the John O’Gaunt castle gate and is part of The Lost Art of Living Festival.

This circular walk is approximately one mile in length and is open to all ages and abilities.

Stations along the walk will offer opportunities for people to reflect on, or share memories and past experiences with a fellow walker.

Kathy said: “The Lost Art of Living Festival is supporting the walk therefore anyone wishing to make a donation to Alzheimer’s Society may do so directly to the charity.

Every donation helps provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”

Tara Edwards, Alzheimer’s Society Operations Manager for Lancashire, said: “We are calling on family, friends – and furry four-legged supporters – to unite against dementia this autumn. Dementia devastates lives. Walk with us at Memory Walk and dementia won’t win.”

If you can’t make the Lancashire Memory Walk, but would like to sponsor Kathy please do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/K-Barton