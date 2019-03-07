Lancaster and Morecambe pub quiz team battle it out in new Al Murray TV show

Three quizmasters from Lancaster and Morecambe will appear on a new TV show with Al Murray this week.

Barry Lees, from Lancaster, Paul Batty, from Quernmore, and Neil Jordan, from Morecambe, are no strangers to TV game shows.

Barry has been a contestant on The Chase, while Paul and Neil appeared on Eggheads in 2014.

Avid quizzers, the trio meet at The George in Torrisholme to take part in the pub quiz there, but they all play in the Lancaster Quiz League, sometimes as adversaries.

They’ll be appearing on Al Murray’s Great British Pub Quiz, competing with a team from London for a chance to take home the show’s prized tankard and £1,000 in cash.

“We’ve developed a bit of a taste for it,” said Barry, 57, a former police officer, who when he’s not lecturing in criminology and policing at The University of Cumbria, is writing crime novels in his spare time.

Al Murray on the set of Al Murray's Great British Pub Quiz.

“Paul has done a few panel shows, and Paul and Neil have both been on Eggheads while I was on The Chase,” he said.

“Paul keeps his eye on what’s going on, and if there’s something that will suit us, we go for it.”

Paul is a company director and keen sportsman, while Neil is a big cricket fan and local plumber, who knows a thing or two about football club mascots.

Barry added: “Anything that gets people socialising has got to be a good thing.

“It carries into the British culture and it’s good for the pubs too.”

The two teams will go head to head in front of a live studio audience from Al Murray’s studio pub.

As the series kicks off, guest captains Phil Jupitus and Kerry Godliman, oversee the battle between The George and The Pavilion End from London.

The show airs on Thursday March 7 at 10pm on Quest.