Lancaster and Morecambe College closes sports centre ‘for foreseeable future’ after boy fractures skull

Lancaster and Morecambe College has closed its sports centre following an incident which left a seven-year-old boy with a fractured skull.

Zac Harrison was seriously injured after a metal goalpost fell on him as he played in the sports hall during a half-term holiday club.

The Mossgate Primary School pupil suffered fractures to the front and back of his skull as well as a chipped bone in his neck and severe bruising across his back.

Fortunately, scans revealed no signs of brain damage or internal bleeding.

The college is now investigating the incident, and said the sports centre would remain closed until further notice.

A notice on the college website says that all sports centre activities have been suspended “for the foreseeable future pending the completion of an ongoing internal review”.

In the meantime, Morecambe FC – who normally train at the college – are training at Lancaster University, and all other members of the public will be refunded for cancelled activities.

A spokesman for the college said: “Lancaster and Morecambe College is currently undertaking a thorough review of its commercial sports centre operations.

“The college takes the health and safety of our visitors, students and staff extremely seriously and as a purely precautionary measure we have taken the decision to suspend all sports centre activities whilst this review is undertaken.

“At this stage we are unable to put a timescale on this and we would ask all customers to check the college website for updates.

“The college apologises for the inconvenience this will cause.”