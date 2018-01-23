Lancashire Police reveal drink and drug driving results

More than 126 people were caught drink driving as part of Lancashire Police’s Christmas drink drive campaign.

A total of 3,247 breath tests were administered across the county throughout December 2017, with 126 people failing the test or refusing to provide a specimen – resulting in a failure rate of 3.9 per cent and a slight decrease compared to 2016.

The December campaign was the third to include drug-driving tests, with 56 people stopped – 30 of which were drivers found to be under the influence of drugs - meaning that 54 per cent of those tested for drugs failed the roadside test.

Inspector Andy Trotter of Lancashire Police, said: “Drinking or taking drugs when driving is unacceptable at any time of the year and our efforts to catch those responsible will continue in a bid to make our roads safer.

“Unfortunately 126 people still thought it acceptable to drink and drive risking their licence, jobs, lives and even worse putting others at risk.

“What is a disappointing is that more than half of the drugs tests conducted registered a positive result, showing again some people chose to not only put their own lives in serious danger, but the lives of everyone around them by driving under the influence. Just one drink or drug driver on the roads of Lancashire is always one too many. We will continue to carry out regular enforcement activity and take action against those who continue to break the law.”