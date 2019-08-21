Lancashire police introduce new car which aims to highlight modern slavery

Lancashire Constabulary has a new addition to its fleet, with the introduction of its first liveried Modern Slavery car.

The car, which will be fully operational, will be based in the county’s west division at Blackpool and used for emergency responses.

The aim of the car is to engage with the community to raise awareness that modern slavery and human trafficking is happening all across Lancashire and encourage people to report any concerns through the modern slavery helpline.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Tackling modern slavery is a key priority for us in Lancashire and this highlights the commitment that myself, Lancashire Constabulary and partners across the county have to help those being exploited get to safety whilst bringing offenders to justice.

“I am proud of the resources I have put into this fight, which places us at the forefront of anti-trafficking work nationally, and is a really important part of making our communities safer and a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan.

“Lancashire Constabulary has a dedicated modern slavery victims’ suite to support those who have been exploited and I have funded additional roles within the force to support work to bring what are often hidden crimes into the light and take action against those responsible.”

Rachel Harper, Modern Slavery Helpline Manager, added: “We are delighted to see the creative ways in which Lancashire Police continue to increase awareness of modern slavery and promote the Modern Slavery Helpline. This police car bearing the helpline number is a memorable tool in fighting modern slavery, ensuring the public, frontline professionals, businesses and the public know that there is a number to call to report concerns of modern slavery, and to seek free and confidential help and advice.

“The continued efforts of Lancashire Police, the Lancashire PCC and the Pan-Lancashire Anti-Slavery Partnership are crucial in efficiently tackling modern slavery head on. The Freedom Bus, driven around the county to promote the helpline, is another great awareness raising device which represents the coordinated efforts across this county, in partnership with the Helpline, to protect victims and prevent further exploitation. We look forward to our continued work with our partners in Lancashire and thank them for their dedication to fighting modern slavery.”

Detective Inspector of the vulnerability and exploitation hub at Lancashire Police, Abi Finchall, said: “By working closely with our partners we are ensuring that the message about human trafficking and modern slavery is clear. It is happening in Lancashire across a variety of industries including construction, agriculture, car washes, retail, food and manufacturing and sexual exploitation and anyone with any concerns should report it to us or the modern slavery helpline and we can tackle the issue together.”

The livery of the car was funded by LANPAC (Lancashire Partnership Against Crime).