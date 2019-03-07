Lancashire County Council’s seven days to love campaign for LGBT

Lancashire County Council is backing a campaign which encourages people from the LGBT+ community to consider fostering or adoption.

Now in its eighth year, LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week runs until Sunday March 10, and is run by New Family Social, the network for LGBT+ adoptive and foster families.

The annual campaign encourages more lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender+ people to consider adoption and fostering and celebrates the achievements of those who’ve already done so.

This year’s campaign is called ‘7 days to love’. Each day will focus on a different theme.

County Coun Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “We have many same-sex couples in Lancashire who are providing stable and loving homes for children and young people who cannot live with their own families.

“We always need more foster carers and adoptive parents from all walks of life, and I want to remind people that we welcome applications from people of all ages, single, married, cohabiting, in same-sex relationships, with or without their own children, working or not.

“What the children and young people need most of all is to be with people who have a caring nature, who enjoy being with children and have a determination to see it through.”

For more information call 0300 123 6723.