Labour selects new candidate to fight Morecambe and Lunesdal seat

A Lancaster councillor has been selected to fight for the Morecambe and Lunesdale seat at the next General Election.

Lancashire County Coun Lizzi Collinge, who has represented Lancaster East since 2016, was selected prospective Parliamentary Labour candidate by party members in the constituency at a meeting in Heysham on Tuesday January 23.

She beat fellow county councillor Erica Lewis and Manchester city councillor Julie Reid, gaining the most votes from members.

Lizzi lives in Lancaster with her husband and young son and is expecting a second child.

She sits on the health scrutiny committee at the county council.

She said: “Delivering a Labour Government is the only thing that can save our country.”