Kirkby Lonsdale school announces completion of new specialist studio

South Lakeland’s newest school, QEStudio in Kirkby Lonsdale, celebrated a major milestone on Friday with a ‘topping out’ ceremony for its new multi-million pound building.

The placing of the final steel beam by Eric Wright Construction keeps this huge project on track for opening in September 2019 as the new base for QEStudio, which was launched in September 2017 by Queen Elizabeth School as part of the Lunesdale Learning Trust.

Students at QEStudio follow a very different school curriculum focused on specialist ‘pathways’ such as Engineering, Countryside Skills, Health, Sport and Performing Arts, with close involvement from local organisations acting as ‘professional partners’, including Anord Mardix Engineering, Angus Fire, Wildsmith Hotels, Morecambe Bay NHS and The English Lakes Hotel Group.

Looking ahead to the opening of the new building, QEStudio principal Alison Wilkinson, said: “We are very excited at the prospect of welcoming students and our professional partners into this purpose-built specialist building with state of the art facilities.”

Mark Prince, Eric Wright Construction site manager, said: “It has been inspiring for us to work with a school which has a clear vision for enabling learners to follow a specialist technical pathway alongside the academic curriculum.

“The school is committed to helping young people develop employability skills and has been successful in establishing partnerships with employers and local organisations.

“We are delighted to support QEStudio as one of their growing number of professional partners”.

Eric Wright Construction was appointed by the DfE to deliver the design and construction of the new build QEStudio School.

The new building has been designed to support QEStudio’s pathways by providing new specialist facilities and teaching spaces. QEStudio’s specialist pathways also include Food, Art & Design, Digital Creatives, Photography, Health and Criminology.

QEStudio’s blend of academic, technical and professional excellence engages learners who make outstanding progress and have high aspirations. Students study a full range of GCSEs alongside their specialist pathway in Years 10 and 11 and combine their specialisms with A-levels in Sixth Form. Students have a full range of options open to them at 16 and 19, from apprenticeships to degree courses.