Kirkby Lonsdale 41-21 Billingham

Kirkby Lonsdale set the record straight against Billingham on Saturday, after losing to them in the corresponding fixture, with a 41-21 victory at Underley Park.

It was Kirkby who had the first shout of the game with a try from close range by number eight Dave Maka, skipper Tom Pickthall’s conversion missing narrowly with four minutes played.

Four minutes later Billingham were ahead with a converted try to make the score 7-5 but Kirkby had the sway in the game.

As the closely contested first half drew to a close Kirkby extended their lead with a try from centre Scott Armstrong, converted by Pickthall to make it 12-7.

Kirkby struck again in first half injury time, a crucial score at this point from stand off Dave Barton, who was in imperious and controlling form, his try was converted by Pickthall to make the half time score 19-7.

Billingham hit back with a converted try in the second minute of the second half to narrow the gap to 19-14 and put the game back in the balance.

Kirkby then tipped things back in their favour when a period of pressure gave winger Harry Ralston a chance which he took to score the bonus point fourth try in the left corner, Pickthall kicking the difficult conversion to extend Kirkby’s lead to 26-14 after 10 minutes of the half.

In one of the moments of the match Kirkby scored their fifth try – Maka was involved in defence on the Kirkby twenty two as Billingham surged forward with every man up but Maka claimed the ball and set off on a run down the left touchline.

He sprinted 70 metres down the field and brushed off the challenge of Billingham’s opposite winger to score,Pickthall completed the ceremonies with the conversion and it was 33-14.

A Pickthall penalty extended the lead to 36-14 but in the last quarter Kirkby were reduced to 13 men after two players were yellow carded, and Billingham went over for a try to make it 36-21 with 10 minutes to play.

Restored to 14, Kirkby scored their sixth try in injury time as winger Bargh went over near the corner flag to complete the scoring.