Kirkby Lonsdale 24-42 Harrogate

Kirkby Lonsdale were beaten 42-24 by promotion-chasing Harrogate on Saturday at Underley Park.

The opening score came from the visitors who won the chase to a grubber kick, touching down by the posts for an easy conversion to make it 7-0 after five minutes.

Kirkby hit back and opened their account when, after several phases of possession, No.8 James Barker got the ball over the line in the left corner to make it 7-5.

Then, nearing the end of the first quarter, Kirkby took the lead when after good work by the backs, right wing Harry Ralston flew in by the corner flag, Mike Fearon’s touchline conversion was good to give Kirkby the lead at 12-7.

An offside gave the visitors a kickable penalty but with forward power they opted for touch and a catch and drive from the lineout. This led to intense pressure on the Kirkby line, Harrogate eventually forced their way over for a try, converted to put them back in the lead at 14-12 with 37 minutes played.

Harrogate repeated their first half timing when with five second half minutes played they notched up their third converted try to extend their lead to 21-12.

Again, Kirkby’s defensive resilience was tested, but 25 minutes into the second period Harrogate scored again, a fourth converted try extending their lead to 28-12. Kirkby were then hampered further when star man Ralston suffered a serious injury.

The game eventually continued but with Kirkby visibly disrupted, Harrogate converted two more tries to make the score 42-12 before Kirkby skipper Dave Bartonsmashed through Harrogate to score by the posts, the conversion making it 42-19.

Kirkby then worked left wing Harry Huddleston in by the corner flag to secure a four try bonus point.