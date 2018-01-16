Kirkby Lonsdale 24-25 Rossendale

Kirkby Lonsdale came agonisingly close to victory at home to Rossendale on Saturday, but a late penalty handed the visitors a narrow 25-24 win.

Rossendale applied the early pressure but it was Kirkby who scored first after seven minutes with a penalty from Tom Pickthall.

However, Rossendale were dominating the early exchanges and took the lead five minutes later with a converted try and extended their lead with a beautifully flighted kick to their right winger who took the ball well to score in the corner and make it 12-3.

A high tackle gave Kirkby a chance to narrow the gap and Pickthall took it to make it 12-6 as the first quarter ended.

From their restart Rossendale were back in Kirkby territory and from a knock on Kirkby drove from the scrum and looked like they might go over, but Rossendale held it.

However, the ball was released and number eight Alex Rogers charged over for the try, the conversion was just wide but at 12-11 there was suddenly nothing in it after half an hour.

A scrum offence by Kirkby gave Rossendale a penalty which they put into touch near the right corner flag and a clean catch and drive took them over for their second try, which was converted, to give the visitors a 19-8 half time lead. Kirkby came roaring out of the blocks in the second half – Pickthall kicked two penalties and when Kirkby second row Matt Hughes crashed over for an unconverted try at the end of the third quarter the scores were level at 19 – 19.

Rossendale edged back in front with a penalty to make it 22-19 but Dave Barton waved his magic wand with a loop move that ended with him scoring to make it 24-22 with 10 minutes left.

However, Kirkby were penalised in kicking range and the kick went over to hand Rossendale the narrowest of victories.