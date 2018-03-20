Kirkby Lonsdale 12-42 Hull

Kirkby Lonsdale braved hurricane level blizzards on Saturday as they were beaten 42-12 by Hull at Underley Park.

Hull kicked off towards the town with the gale at their backs and went over for an unconverted try with four minutes on the clock.

Hull quickly scored again when they went in under the posts, the kick making it 12-0.

A promising Kirkby attack failed when they lost the ball in a tackle inside the Hull 22 and the visitors counter attacked at pace to score their third try, James Fishwick putting in a brave tackle in the process but in doing so picking up an injury which took him off the field.

It was backs to the wall for Kirkby in the first half as Hull ran in two more tries, one against 14 men when Kirkby stand off Dave Barton was yellow carded for a deliberate knock down of a pass as the visitors led 34-0 at half time.

However, it was Kirkby’s turn to ride the wind in the second half and skipper Ben Walker scored an unconverted try to put them on the board.

A Hull penalty made it 37-5 before Barton wove some magic to put young winger Harry Huddleston in for a try by the left corner flag, Tom Pickthall kicked the nearly impossible conversion from the touchline to make it 37-12.

Hull made the final score 42-12 late on with an unconverted try which left Kirkby clinging to the fact that they had won the second half, but not by as much as Hull won the first.

It was a deserved win for the visitors which moves them into second place and into the play-off position. Kirkby’s man of the match was number eight Alex Rogers.