Kendal Calling reveals 2018 line-up

New York rappers Run DMC, London rockers The Libertines, and Welsh four-piece Catfish and the Bottlemen are set to headline this year’s Kendal Calling Festival.

The festival takes place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between July 26 and 29, with Hacienda Classical topping the Thursday night opening bill.

Run DMC

Other acts announced this year include James, Ocean Colour Scene, Shed Seven, The Sherlocks, White Lies, The Wailers, Declan Mckenna, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Lucy Spraggan, Slow Readers Club, The Amazons, Peter Hook & The Light, Tom Grennan, The Lancashire Hotpots, Marmozets, Pale Waves, Dub Pistols, Hollie Cook, The Orielles, Black Honey, Sam Fender, Pins, The Blinders, Yonaka, Anteros, Marsicans, Low Island, Jordan Allen, Plastic Mermaids, Bang Bang Romeo, Cruel World, Whenyoung, Molly Warburton, The Lucid Dream, Wolfpeake, Rosborough, Late Night Legacy, Serene And Pariahs.

The Glow Dance Stage features Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Gorgon City (DJ Set), Idris Elba, Grandmaster Flash, Mistajam, Hospitality Takeover, Horse Meat Disco, Wookie, Gotsome, Deadbeat Uk and Cousn.

Festival Director, Andy Smith said: “We’re thrilled to be heading into our 13th year and can’t wait to head back to the beautiful Lake District for another weekend of music, art, food and a couple of Kend-ales.

“We’re lucky to have one of our biggest lineups ever and can’t wait to welcome hip hop royalty Run DMC to the festival alongside our other headliners Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Libertines and Hacienda Classical. See you in the fields!”

Hacienda Classical, by Jack Kirwin

Peter Hook commented: “I’ve always loved the Lake District and the opportunity to play with both my favorite acts, Hacienda Classical and The Light at Kendal Calling, coming there for the first time this year is really a dream come true. Who could possibly turn down double bubble.”