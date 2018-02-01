Karting: Thomas receives two trophies at awards ceremony

Thomas Neill attended the 3 Sisters karting award ceremony in Leyland, where he was awarded the Junior X30 championship trophy as well as the Autumn Series winners’ trophy for 2017.

Thomas, 17, attends Myrescough College where he is studying for a Motorsports Higher Diploma in race mechanics. In the four years that he has been racing he has won three championships and has finished runner up in another three.

This year he has moved up to senior racing and will be racing at 3 Sisters in Wigan and at Hooton near Ellesmere Port.