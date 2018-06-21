Join the Carousel at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre

Morecambe Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society will be presenting the iconic Rogers and Hammerstein’s Carousel at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre.

Set in New England around 1873, it tells the story of Billy Bigelow (Paul Knowles) who works on a carousel and meets and falls in love with a local girl Julie Jordan (Alice Tabitha Helm).

The pebbles painted to promote Morecambe Amateur's next show.

Billy becomes violent and during a robbery he dies.

Years later he is allowed to return to earth for one day to make amends.

One boy in the chorus Isaac Murie, aged eight, has been painting pebbles to advertise the show (pictured).

The pebbles have been hidden around Morecambe for people to find.

Carousel opens on June 26 to Saturday, June 30, 7.15pm. with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Call 01524 64695.