Jetty could put Morecambe on the sailing map

Morecambe desperately needs a suitable jetty for boat launching to make it accessible to the public, say Bay Sea School.

Owner Dierdre Ward said: “We’ve been in talks with the council to try and improve access for boats. We are in dire need of better launching facilities. Years ago we had 10 or 20 jetties but with the coastal defences all of these were removed. We have been struggling since then.”

Mark Fearnley, who prepared a feasibility study for the city council regarding the jetty said: “The council think this is a good ideaand want to progress it. We can bring much bigger sailing championships to Morecambe and the chairman of the Off Shore Circuit Racing Drivers Association believes it could be a venue for one of their events, forming a weekend powerboat racing festival.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The city council is working with Morecambe Sailing Club and Sea School to maintain and improve the town’s maritime leisure facilities.

“Officers are currently in the research, design and pricing stage for major improvement work to be undertaken to the town hall ancillary slipway which is the prime launching point for recreational vessels. Additional funding may need to be sourced in addition to that available in the budget.”