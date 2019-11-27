Investigation launched after Morecambe scaffolder’s roof fall

The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation after a man fell 30ft from a roof in Morecambe.

Zac Strong, from Morecambe, is understood to have been working on the roof of the Masonic Hall building in Victoria Street when he fell at around 8.30am on Monday November 25.

The building in Victoria Street.

North West Ambulance Service said that Mr Strong, who is in his early 20s, suffered serious back and leg injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Police closed Victoria Street immediately after the incident.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said: “We can confirm HSE is aware of the incident and is investigating.”

Lancaster City Council said it had passed details of the incident on to the HSE, and would assist with further information if required.