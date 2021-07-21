Investigation launched after large Lancaster fire

Barry Bosworth took this photo of the smoke from the fire, which could be seen for miles around across the district.

Smoke could be seen from the blaze in Hindburn Place on Ryelands for miles around after it broke out just after 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Four fire engines from Lancaster Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended the fire, which initially involved a number of sheds and fencing but then spread to several houses, causing heat damage to guttering, windows and an external door.

Officers from Lancashire Police also attended the scene and put a road closure in place on Ryelands Road.

A joint investigation between Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Police has now been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters using breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.