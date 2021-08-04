Investigation continues into death of dad and son killed in Bolton-le-Sands roof collapse

Liam Peck and his dad Craig.

Liam Peck, 23, and his dad Craig, 43, fell from the roof of a house in Church Brow on February 8.

They had been carrying out work on the roof when it collapsed.

Liam, from Kendal, was pronounced dead at the scene. His father, a dad to four sons, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died nine days later.

In a statement issued after their deaths the family said: “Craig and Liam had a close and loving relationship and considered each other as best friends.

“They spent much time together and although Liam’s main talent lay in cooking, he also loved building and working with his father, something he was used to doing and enjoyed.

“Liam was the life and soul of any event, he had the ability to make mundane situations funny, he loved to make people laugh, he brought joy to everyone who knew him.

“He and his childhood sweetheart own a popular café in the heart of the community in Kendal, Charlies Café Bar in Kendal was Liam’s dream, he was a magnificent chef and the restaurant will be kept alive by Molly and their family with the help of the community.

“Craig’s remaining three sons, his loving wife and the rest of the family are all devastated beyond belief.

“We are thankful of all the messages for Craig and Liam, but we are unable to respond to people at this time.

“This is a tragic event that will stay with us for the rest of our lives and we can’t yet comprehend the journey that has started.”

At the time of the incident Lancashire Police said they had received reports that two men had been 'been seriously' at the property while carrying out building work.

Liam was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the scene, shortly after 12.55pm.

A joint investigation was launched by Lancashire Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) - the UK’s regulator for workplace health and safety.