Inspiring student shortlisted for award

A University of Cumbria student has been shortlisted for a prestigious nursing award in recognition of her work which has inspired other students.

Third year mental health nurse Catherine Hind is listed in the ‘most inspirational student nurse of the year’ category of the Student Nursing Times Awards 2018.

“I’m really honoured to be shortlisted – thanks to everyone who has supported me,” Catherine, who’s on placement with Lancashire Care NHS Partnership’s older adult team at De Vitre House in Lancaster, said.

Through her work as a student quality ambassador Catherine developed the Emotional Support Project, designed to improve support for people within health care and beyond.

Catherine is chair of the student well-being ambassadors launched at the University of Cumbria in September. The student nurse also volunteers with Samaritans of Lancaster and district and is the charity’s hospital outreach team leader.

Through this work she designed a leaflet to raise awareness about the Samaritans charity for patients and families treated at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

“The nursing team are absolutely delighted to hear that Catherine has been shortlisted for this award,” Louise Corless, pathway leader pre-registration mental health nursing, said.

“It is testament to the hard work and commitment that she has shown throughout her nursing studies to date.

“We hope that the panel will see what we know to be true, that Catherine is a fantastic example of nurses of the future that graduate from the University of Cumbria.”

Lindsay Whitaker, who works for Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, has also been shortlisted for her work mentoring University of Cumbria students.

The winners will be announced on April 26 at a ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane.