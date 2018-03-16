‘Inadequate’ care home to close

A Morecambe care home is to close following an inspection which found it to be ‘inadequate’.

Greenfield House, in White Lund Road, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission at the end of last year and found to be failing in many areas.

The home, operated by Greenroyd Residential Home Limited, was last been rated in 2016 as ‘requiring improvement’ but inspectors found those changes had not been made.

Inspectors found five safeguarding incidents had occurred at the home since their last visit, infection control processes were inconsistent and some bedrooms were dirty.

During the inspection stained bed bases, stained chairs and a carpet and door with faeces on it were all found.

Staffing levels had not been reviewed to reflect the needs of people who lived at the home, and care records were inaccurate and had information missing.

Staff and residents’ families were called to a meeting last week following a visit by social services.

The home currently has 21 residents with dementia, and families have been told to find new homes for their relatives as soon as possible.

One member of staff, who asked not to be named, said everyone was in shock.

“Staff are heartbroken,” she said. “A lot of the elderly people might now have to move out of the area, and most of them are over 80.

“I have lost my job but those people are losing their home.”

Louise Taylor, executive director of adult, health and wellbeing services for Lancashire County Council, said: “County council officers, along with representatives from the CQC and the local NHS Commissioning Group, attended a meeting at Greenfield.

“The meeting was arranged by the owners of the home on Monday March 12 and gave us the opportunity to explain how we’ll support residents following the CQC inspection.

“We’re allocating everyone a social worker to support them through the process and will work with residents and their families to find them suitable alternative care homes as quickly as possible.”