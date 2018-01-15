Ice, snow and 65mph winds forecast for Lancaster and Morecambe

Ice, snow, and winds of up to 65mph are forecast to hit the Lancaster and Morecambe areas this week.

Lancashire County Council’s gritting teams will be treating roads across the county this evening and overnight, as wintry showers are expected to hit on Tuesday afternoon, January 16, bringing snow and rain and coastal gales.

People are advised to take extra care and delays to travel are possible.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for ice from 4am on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday.

Slippery surfaces are likely on some roads and pavements.

According to the Met Office, from Wednesday night into Thursday, there is also the potential for gusts of 60-70 mph in Lancaster and Morecambe.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We’re prepared for some wintry showers overnight and into tomorrow morning. “We will be treating affected priority routes this evening, before this weather front arrives. We will then continue to treat routes overnight.

“Our gritters have been busy at times during colder spells this winter. We are always prepared for winter weather.

“I’d ask people to check the weather conditions before you travel and allow extra time for journeys if necessary.

“Drive according to the conditions at all times, as surfaces could be slippery even on treated roads, particularly if we experience the winter weather that’s been forecast.”

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 45 frontline gritters, which can treat the 1,800 miles of the county council’s priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe conditions.

For more information about travelling, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/winter.