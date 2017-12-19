‘I was blocked by Morecambe MP’ says ex-Visitor editor

The former editor of The Visitor says he was ‘Blocked by David Morris’ amid criticism of how the MP has handled the poverty crisis.

Glen Cooper was banned from using the Morecambe and Lunesdale MP’s Facebook page and hundreds of others also claim to have been blocked - many after posting on Mr Morris’ social media in the wake of the TV investigation into struggling families in Morecambe.

Glen Cooper.

The hashtag #blockedbydavidmorris became popular on Twitter and a Facebook group of people who say they have been ‘Blocked by David Morris’ had almost 1,000 members as we went to press.

Mr Cooper, who edited The Visitor from 1998 to 2009, said he was blocked after asking Mr Morris about his reaction to last week’s ITV probe.

The TV news broadcast revealed some of the lengths schools are going to in order to help families in the resort.

This includes offering laundry services and allowing parents to charge their mobile phones if they do not have the money for electricity, and that some children were struggling to afford 10p to pay for school breakfast.

A working mum also spoke about how she was surviving on £10-£15 per week for food and how her 10-year-old son had offered to get a job to help her make ends meet.

Carnforth GP Dr Andy Knox also told how doctors in the resort are seeing incidents of rickets in youngsters affected by malnutrition.

In a TV interview with Lucy Meacock of Granada Reports, aired last week, Mr Morris said that he was “questioning the validity of the report”.

In a statement, he’d also said: “These claims always seem to emanate from the same primary schools (Morecambe Bay and West End) and Ash Trees Surgery in Carnforth. I have referred these claims in the report to Social Services and the claims regarding rickets to the Department of Health.”

Mr Cooper said he posted on Mr Morris’ page asking the MP if he was accusing some of the people who were interviewed of lying.

“It seemed from his statements that that’s what he was insinuating,” he said.

“I’d seen the comments from other social media users about Mr Morris’s apparent refusal to engage with them, blocking the people who asked questions and removing their comments.

“I asked him politely, via his Facebook page, if he was suggesting the school and health spokespeople were lying about the financial and health-related images. My question was removed and I was blocked.

“I also picked up on his point about ‘these claims always seeming to come from the same two schools’ – pointing out that it was hardly surprising, as the two schools were right in the middle of the poorest areas of his constituency, as defined by the Government’s own ‘UK deprivation map’. I asked if he was embarrassed that people were using foodbanks in a first world country in the 21st Century and if he would represent his area in raising the matter with his Government.

“Again my comment was deleted.

“His apparent refusal to engage with constituents on such a matter of such concern is not what I expect from my local MP. While some comments were clearly angry and pointed, others were polite and matter of fact and could easily have been discussed properly but he just seems to point blank refuse to acknowledge his constituents’ concerns.”

Sue Thompson, chair of the Friends of the Midland Hotel, also said she was blocked and her post deleted from Mr Morris’ Facebook after she invited him to last night’s community meeting at the Alhambra and Carleton Suite organised to tackle the poverty crisis.

“This is not a meeting where we are going to throw abuse at our MP,” she said.

“He needs to connect with his community. That’s his job.

“I was very pleasant. I posted it on his page and the next day it wasn’t there.”

We asked Mr Morris why Glen Cooper and Sue Thompson had been banned.

He said: “My Facebook page is for information only, no casework is responded to on Facebook. If constituents want to share their views with me online, then they need to email me on david.morris.mp@parliament.uk.

“Full terms of my Facebook page, of which I hold editorial control, can be found on the page itself. Any abusive, inappropriate or repeatedly spam like comments will be removed and the authors of these comments may find themselves blocked.”

In his weekly column for The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian, Mr Morris said he was “deeply concerned” about the issues raised by the TV report.

“Living in this community, I am as upset and concerned about this issue as you all are.

“I have asked the head of social services at Lancashire County Council to conduct an urgent investigation and provide a report for me to feed back to Government. I understand some have been worried as they see social services as just being there to interfere with people’s lives and take away children but this is not the case. Social Services are there to safeguard children and if there are incidences of child poverty ensure the parents are supported to access both Government and the charity sector to ensure a sustainable solution to the issues are reached and the children are protected. “I spoke with the JobCentre manager who has informed me as a result of this report on ITV, no individuals have contacted the DWP in Morecambe either before or after the programme, on any of the child poverty related issues raised. Please contact me if you are having issues with your benefits and I will secure you an urgent appointment with the job centre.

“Thirdly there were claims made in the report about incidents of rickets in Carnforth. This has not been raised with me before so I have asked some questions of Government about the reported incidences of rickets. Following the report I have also requested a meeting with not only the GP who raised this but with the Chair and Chief Officer of the CCG to look at children’s health in the area as a whole and to find out what provision is being commissioned to address it. I have also asked NHS England to look into children’s health issues in this area.

“If you are someone who is experiencing any of the issues raised in the ITV report please contact me with your details on david.morris.mp@parliament.uk and I will do my best to assist you both through my role in Government and by signposting you to the relevant body to enable you to access direct assistance. Please include your full postal address.”