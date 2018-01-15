I’m A Celebrity Queen of the Jungle to come to Lancaster

Queen of the Jungle Georgia “Toff” Toffolo will be greeting fans in Lancaster.

Georgia, known as “Toff”, will be meeting fans in Dalton Rooms nightclub on Saturday January 20.

Toff is an English television and media personality, best known for appearing on E4 reality television series ‘Made in Chelsea’ and winning the 17th series of ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ last year.

“I booked Toff within her first few days of being in the jungle as I knew she had the potential to win,” said Paul Roberts, managing director of Dalton Rooms, based in Dalton Square.

“Luckily for us she did.”

“I plan to keep booking different celebrities, DJs and TV stars.

“I think this adds something to different to a typical night out.”

More to come.