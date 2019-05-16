Husband of Lancaster teacher takes on gruelling charity challenge in her memory

A project designer and school teacher from Lancaster are taking part in a gruelling 12 hour overnight challenge to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

Robert McLeod, 36, and Gavin Goulds, 30, will be taking part in the MIND United: Trek the Peak District challenge in July, which is being run in conjunction with the English Football League (EFL).

Anna McLeod.

The duo have a fundraising target of £500 which they need to reach by May 25.

Gavin said: “We have decided to do it in order to try and raise funds and support for a chronically under funded section of our society.

“Every person suffers from problems with their mental health at some point in their lives.

“I myself have suffered from severe bouts of depression throughout life and have contemplated taking my own life.

Anna McLeod with husband Rob.

“My own need to help to support mental health charities really kicked in last November when Anna McLeod, Rob’s wife and one of my best friends, took her own life.

“This kind of thing needs to stop and hopefully this will go some way to helping even just one person.”

Gavin and Rob will be representing Blackpool FC on the challenge, which take place on July 13. Dedicated football fans and representatives of EFL Clubs are heading to the Peak District, for a 12-hour overnight hike challenge to raise money and awareness for mental health.

The EFL said: “It will be a test of fitness, endurance and team spirit, and promises to be a life-changing experience.

“That’s why we’re asking other football fans to sign up and represent their club on the challenge.

“You’ll be challenged both mentally and physically, but Mind will be on your side with a dedicated support team to help you along the way.” lTo sponsor, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gettinglostupahill.