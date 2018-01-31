How to renew garden waste collection

Residents who wish to subscribe to Lancaster City Council’s garden waste collection service for 2018/19 can do so now.

From January last year, the collection of garden waste from households in the Lancaster district became a subscription-only service as a result of losing funding from Lancashire County Council towards the recycling service, along with ongoing reductions in funding from central government.

During its first year of operation, the subscription service was used by more than 21,000 households, with some residents sharing bins with neighbours to halve the cost of the service and others not requiring the service at all.

For 2018/19, the subscription cost is £40 per bin, for collections from April 1 2018 to March 31 2019.

Residents already subscribed to the service have been sent an email or letter with instructions on how to renew their subscription and urging them to re-subscribe by the end of February to ensure a continuous collection service.

Residents who no longer wish to use the service do not need to do anything – their subscription will cease on March 31 and they will no longer receive garden waste collections.

Coun Brendan Hughes, cabinet member with responsibility for Environmental Services, said: “Although our new subscription-only service was taken-up by a decent number of residents last year and enables the council to continue providing what has proved to be a valuable service, I want to stress again that the charge is entirely discretionary.

“If someone doesn’t want to pay for the collection service, they can take up alternatives such as home composting or visit one of the household waste recycling centres to dispose of their household waste.”