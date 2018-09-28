How the Lancashire community has supported Galloway's Society for the Blind

As the Post's Gallowheels campaign has successfully aided Galloway's in getting a new minibus, we take a look at what dedicated fund-raisers have done.

Fund-raisers have spent the past year helping to raise money for a much needed bus for Galloway’s Society for the Blind.



In that time, generous Lancashire folk have been hosting beer festivals, climbing mountains and cycling across India to raise cash for the charity.

It is thanks to the kindness of fund-raisers that the charity, which needs to raise around £1m a year to keep going, can continue helping those struggling with sight loss.

