How hard is it to pass your driving test at Heysham test centre?

Data has revealed how hard it is to pass your driving text at Heysham test centre.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 49 per cent of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46 per cent.

Heysham test centre conducted 1,439 tests over the six month period and 702 people passed.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents. But the figures show they have a higher pass rate.

At Heysham test centre, 51.3 per cent gained their licence compared to 46.4 per cent of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one. In April 2018, the pass rate was 45.7 per cent, compared with a pass rate of 51.4 per cent in April 2017, under the old test.

Data from the 2017-18 financial year shows the number of first time passes.

At Heysham test centre, 52.1 per cent of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 53 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults. Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn, said: “The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

“We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set. This includes the supervision of live tests.”