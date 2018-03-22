Hospice shop helps Morecambe student to Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award

A charity shop in Bare has been helping a Duke of Edinburgh student achieve their Gold Award.

The St John’s Hospice shop, on Princes Crescent, is run by volunteers, and a year ago they got a visit from Morecambe High student, Jasmine Tolson.

Jasmine was doing her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award and part of attaining the award is to volunteer for 12 months.

“I didn’t know much about the hospice at the time, but all the volunteers were lovely, so I started volunteering every Saturday,” said the 19-year-old.

“Since then I have come to learn how important the charity is to so many people.”

Jasmine is the 18 th Duke of Edinburgh student to have volunteered at the charity shop.

Yvonne Fisher, who is the volunteer manager at the shop, said: “Jasmine is an important part of the team.

“Ever since she started she has been fantastic, very reliable and great with the customers.

“It has been a pleasure having her help out each Saturday, and such a positive and selfless thing for a young person to do.” “Them students bring new skills, ideas and enthusiasm to the shop, and we help give them work experience.”

Jasmine, who has now finished her volunteering requirements for the award, will continue to volunteer each week.

She said: “I hope to go to university in September, but I will definitely keep up the volunteering here as long as I can, I have enjoyed it so much.

“It is amazing the kind of items we getfrom antique cameras to kids toys and games, no two days are the same.

“It is great to gain experience and for university and future job applications, but it also gets you doing something different and meeting people you wouldn’t ordinarily meet.

“I think that is invaluable for someone my age.”