Horse ride to raise funds for hospital which helped Ellel girl

A charity horse ride is being held to help the family of a young Ellel girl with a rare form of cancer.

Felicity Bone was just nine months old when she was given a diagnosis of Retinoblastoma – an aggressive cancer that develops in the eyes of young children.

The ride will set off from Lancaster auction mart at 10am on Sunday March 25.

Anyone is welcome to join in, and can either ride, cycle or walk the route, which incorporates the cycleway between Denny beck and Caton.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Birmingham Children’s Hospital, which has treated Felicity.

For more details contact helen Helme on 07973 196713.