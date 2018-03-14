Hornby and Carnforth Swimming Pool updates

Carnforth Swimming Pool have celebrated its official opening and the future of Hornby Swimming pool has been saved.

Lune Valley Community Society Ltd received approval to take over the community swimming pool on Melling Road.

The pool had been leased to Lancaster City Council however they made a decision to stop operating the pool from March 31 last year, handing the keys back to the county council.

As the county council does not deliver leisure services, which could have resulted in the pool closing permanently.

However, Lune Valley Community Society Ltd then stepped in to take on the running of the pool.

A one-off sum of £27,000 will be paid to Lune Valley Community Society Ltd to support the transition.

“We wanted to ensure that this pool will be available for the local community to use, and have been working very closely with Lune Valley Community Society Ltd to ensure its plans are robust and sustainable,” said Peter Buckley, county councillor and cabinet member for community and cultural services.

“I’m pleased that we’ve now reached the stage where the council’s cabinet has made a final decision to go ahead with the asset transfer.

“We’ll now be working with the group to finalise the lease and complete the transfer as soon as possible.”

Members of Lune Valley Community Society Ltd said at a recent fundraiser for the pool that they hope to have it open on Easter Monday, April 2.

Contact the group at lunevalleycs@gmail.com or telephone 01524 805666 for more.

Meanwhile Carnforth Community Swimming Pool Ltd have celebrated their official reopening of the pool.

A celebration was held at the weekend to mark the organisation taking over the running and management of the pool.

The community pool faced a similar uncertain future after being closed by the city council in March 2017.

But thanks to a community asset transfer of the building by Lancashire County Council it reopened in February, and the transfer has now been officially formalised.

Forty years ago the community pool was opened at a cost of £105,000. On Sunday March 18 the pool will celebrate its 40th birthday.