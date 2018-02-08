Hockey: Lancaster make it 10 wins in a row after 5-0 victory over Northern

Lancaster 1s’ fantastic unbeaten run continued with an emphatic 5-0 win over Northern Ladies 1s on Saturday, making it 10 victories in a row with only one goal conceded and 41 scored in the process.

Lancaster made the breakthrough after 10 minutes when Ali Standeven drove down the right and found Nicola Conway who expertly converted at the near post.

Lancaster continued to press high and doubled their lead when Jayde Christeansen used her skill to find some room before slotting the ball to Standeven, who swept it past the keeper.

Northern kept pressing as they needed to try and get back in the game and they found some room at the edge of Lancaster’s D but Katie Benter tackled hard to deny them a shot.

The ball fell nicely to Standeven who ran the length of the pitch before finding Conway who smashed home Lancaster’s third.

In the second half Lancaster didn’t drop their workrate with Toni Fagan driving down the right and working the overlap to great effect.

Hannahlise Morris showed fantastic speed driving to the D and she saw her shot well saved but Chloe Ranson scored a fantastic fourth goal when she flicked the ball past the on-rushing defender, firing it into the roof of the net.

Lancaster grabbed their fifth and final goal when Cath Foy nicked the ball off Northern and released player of the match Standeven, who raced to the D and calmly slotted it past the keeper.

Lancaster 3s travelled to Leyland & Chorley on Sautrday and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a Yaz Cotton strike from a penalty corner with time almost up.

*Lancaster’s Vets team booked their place in the fifth round of the EH O35s Tier 2 competition at the weekend after seeing off Carlisle Over 35s.

The game finished 4-4, but Lancaster progressed after winning 2-1 on penalty flicks.

Julie Walker opened the scoring after turning home an Ali Standeven cross, but a lapse in concentration allowed Carlisle to equalise.

Standeven then scored twice – first she dribbled into the D and placed the ball past the goalkeeper, then she claimed her second with a powerful strike that bounced off the back board to make it 3-1 at the half time break. Carlisle struck back in the second half, two goals from two short corners making it 3-3 before Standeven claimed her hat-trick when she found the roof of the net as a cross came into the D. Carlisle levelled it up again in the final minute, taking the game to penalty flicks, with Lancaster winning 2-1.