Hockey: Lancaster extend advantage at top of North Women’s League Division Two North West

Top of the table Lancaster travelled to second placed Liverpool University at the weekend and grabbed all three points to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Lancaster broke the deadlock after 25 minutes when Nicola Conway’s shot was diverted past the keeper as the visitors took a 1-0 half time lead.

In the second half Lancaster upped their tempo and pressed high on Liverpool’s defence which caused them problems.

Lancaster won a penalty corner and Julie Walker expertly deflected Chloe Ranson’s shot past the keeper and Conway finished well to make it 3-0 soon after.

Liverpool became disheartened and lost their rhythm after the third goal, Conway then grabbed her fourth hat-trick of the season with a trademark strike which was past the keeper before she could react to make the final score 4-0.

Lancaster were back in action on Sunday in the third round of the England Hockey Trophy, winning 2-1 away at Harrogate 1s.

Despite some early pressure it was Harrogate who took the lead from a penalty corner, but Lancaster responded well with Holly Farquharson and Jayde Christeansen working hard up and down the flanks.

Lancaster equalised in the 47th minute when another surging run down the right from Toni Fagan won Lancaster a penalty corner, Conway smashing it home to make it 1-1.

Lancaster then secured the win in the 59th minute when from a penalty corner, Conway’s shot was saved and Walker lifted the ball over the keeper to put her side into the lead.

Harrogate applied some late pressure but Lancaster were able to hang on.

*Lancaster 3s put in an impressive performance at Lytham St Annes Ladies 3s on Saturday, hammering them 11-0.

Katie Oliver opened the goal scoring from the edge of the D before Bea Burak found her scoop successful from her penalty corner rebound to make it 2-0.

Katie Adamson-Benz supported her team as she helped set up goals for Bea Burak, Louise Didsbury, Emma Moore and Katie Oliver before winning her own penalty flick after an infringement from Lytham’s defence. Yaz Cotton, Ellie Harris and Diana Taylor also found great positions to fire their shots across the goal, and Burak got her hat-trick, adding to Lancaster’s impressive tally.

Player of the match was tenacious midfielder Ailsa McKirdy, who remained defiant and chased the ball down the field towards Lancaster’s attack throughout the game.