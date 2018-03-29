Hockey: Lancaster crowned champions and end season unbeaten

Lancaster 1s won their final game of the season against Longridge, meaning they have finished the season as undefeated league champions; winning 19, drawing three and only conceding 11 goals.

Top goalscorer Nicola Conway started the scoring after only two minutes, finishing well from a tight angle.

It wasn’t long before it was two when after a great throughball from Cath Foy, Ali Standeven rounded the keeper and fired into an empty net.

Lancaster were forcing the ball too much and Longridge were gifted possession a little too often, but Leighan Bleasdale saved well in goal to keep the ball out.

In the second half Lancaster worked the ball a lot better and it was soon 3-0 when Conway grabbed her second of the game after a great run from Foy.

Hannahlise Morris and Chloe Ranson worked the ball well down the left and won a free hit.

Jayde Christeansen fired a quick ball into the D where Holly Farquharson finished well on the reverse.

Longridge kept pressing though and managed to grab a goal at a penalty corner which took a deflection taking it past Bleasdale.

Lancaster were undeterred by this goal and went straight back on the offensive when Conway drove the ball through the middle of the pitch, she played a great ball into the D which Toni Fagan deflected towards goal.

The goalkeeper saved her shot, but Standeven was on hand to lift the rebound into the net.

Going into the last five minutes, Longridge grabbed another goal from a penalty corner.

However, Lancaster again came out firing with Heather Andrew beginning a great move which saw Hayley Johns run the ball upfield and win a penalty corner.

Another trademark corner saw Christeansen deflect the ball in at the far post from Ranson’s pinpoint cross.

Nat Clark worked hard all game and grabbed a deserved goal in the last minute.

Johns worked the ball past the defender and unselfishly passed to Clark who fired home from the edge of the D.

It was a fantastic result and ended an amazing season which saw Lancaster win the league without losing a single game.

The playoffs now await Lancaster with the winners being promoted to Division 1.

*Lancaster 3s travelled away to face Longridge at weekend in what was a tense battle as the end is of season approaches.

Lancaster started well and dominated play with Gill Briggs powering the ball into midfield finding Katie Oliver and Eve Dodd who drove the ball persistently towards the attacking D.

Dominating possession, Lancaster scored an early goal with Ellie Harris securing a 1-0 lead with her deflection into the goal.

Lancaster stayed strong and dominated possession leaving keeper Lizzie McAdam with little to do.

A penalty corner awarded to Lancaster saw a great deflection by Longridge which was intercepted by Katie Adamson-Benz, who casually pushed the ball across the D making it 2-0 at half time.

The second half saw Lancaster lose some focus, leaving defenders Meg Tudor and Alex Forbes with work to do.

Successful tackles and clean defending led to Lancaster winning the ball back with some excellent displays of skill from Ellie Harris earning her player of the match.

The final score was 2-0.