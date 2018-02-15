Hockey: Lancaster 1s recover from two goal deficit to win 3-2 in Isle of Man

Lancaster 1s travelled to the Isle of Man at the weekend to take on Vikings 1s in the England Hockey Tier 2 Cup and booked their place in the next round with a 3-2 win.

The Vikings opened the scoring in the 19th minute from a penalty corner after exerting some early pressure, but even though Lancaster were unable to equalise before the half-time break, they responded well with Chloe Ranson and Hayley John working hard to get their side back into the game.

The Lancaster 1s hockey team line up ahead of their game with Vikings from Isle of Man.

Lancaster upped their tempo in the second half, but it was the Vikings who doubled their lead on the counter attack in the 44th minute, leaving Lancaster with a lot to do if they were going to get back into the game.

However, Lancaster went straight on the offensive and only three minutes later Ali Standeven scored from a penalty corner to start the comeback.

The impetus was with Lancaster now and they grabbed a fine equaliser just a minute later. After Toni Fagan found Nicola Conway on the baseline, she weaved past two players before unleashing a superb reverse stick shot into the far corner, leaving the keeper stranded.

With only two minutes to go the game looked to be heading to penalties, but Holly Farquharson raced forwards down the left and won a penalty corner for Lancaster.

Conway’s powerful strike was saved but the ball rebounded to Farquharson who slotted it in to the far corner to earn Lancaster the win.

*Lancaster 4s were denied a place in the Lishman Cup final on Sunday after a defeat on penalties at home to Leyland and Chorley 4s.

Leyland had a slight possession advantage in the first half and some strikes on goal were kept out by Lancaster keeper Lizzie McAdam.

Lancaster upped their game in the second half but they just couldn’t manage to convert any of their chances.

The final whistle blew with the score still 0-0, taking the game to penalty flicks, from which only Amanda Bamforth scored for Lancaster, Leyland scoring three times sending them through to the final.